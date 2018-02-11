

The handsome Noah Luis Brown joins the supermodels such as Naomi Campbel and Gisele Bundchen for the latest VERSACE Spring Summer 2018 campaign shot by Steven Meisel.

As the global face of Versace’s menswear Spring Summer 2018 collection, the fresh face is entering into a strong new season following up his Louis Vuittion campaign contract for two consecutive campaigns. Noah is represented by New Madison in Paris, while his mother agency is Visage in Zurich.

Scroll down for more of Noah for VERSACE by the legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel:

Photographer Steven Meisel

Creative Director Ferdinando Verderi

Fashion Stylist Jacob K

Hair Stylist Guido Palau

Makeup Artisti Pat McGrath