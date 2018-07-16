Pin 35 Shares

With the Summer season in full swing no excuse needed for a shirtless insta photo as our favourite male models on Instagram are clearly showing. Discover last week IG moments from Cameron Dallas, Mike Gioia, Mario Adrion, Ernest Klimko, David Laid, Matt Law, Manu Rios, Christian Arno, River Viiperi, Andres Sanjuan, Augusta Alexander, Christian Hogue, Brandon Good and Edison Fan as well as MMSCENE August cover boy Xavier Serrano.

“Hello class, I’ll be your substitute professor for today. I don’t know what your real professor teaches, but I can teach you how to smile so hard your eyes will disappear” @mike.gioia

“Am I really in London? 🌞” @xserrano9

“Im a Lonely Cowboy! 🤠 The journey around the world continues- where should I go next??” @marioadrion

“Hard day at work” @camerondallas

@ernest_klimko

@davidlaid

“Azul 💙 #Ibiza” @mattclaw

“I want your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle 🚲💨” @christian_arno

“Beauty is not in the face; beauty is a light in the heart. 🖤 📸:@Alejandrobritob” @riverviiperi

“happy #pride 🌈” @andres.sanjuan

“@princeandbond 💦☀ #nyfw #princeandbond #mrwein #summer #goodvibes #brazilianmodel #heroesmodels #fashion #pool #goodevening” @itsiagobotelho

“First things first 🥪” @augusta_alexander

“Seeing, wanting and craving..some ice cream 🍦from that stand just behind the camera.” @official_hogue

“born to win ⚡⚡” @goodbhavior [Brandon Good]

“mr. lonely” @manurios

“Fencing, anyone? 🤺” @edisonfanye