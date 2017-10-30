Mingus Reedus Models Calvin Klein for ODDA Magazine Be Major Issue

Fresh faced Mingus Reedus at Unsigned Group takes the cover story of ODDA Magazine‘s Be Major edition captured by his mother supermodel Helena Christensen. In charge of styling was Camilla Staerk, with creative direction from David Martin, and grooming by Sarah Sofie Sonne.

For Elsker Mor story Mingus is wearing selected looks from Calvin Klein 205W39NYC collection. Discover more of the story bellow:





