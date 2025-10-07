Lucas Rufino in Autumn Garden Exclusive

Photographer Arthur Iskandarov captures model Lucas Rufino for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS, titled Autumn Garden. Styled by Egor Telenchenko, the editorial takes inspiration from the spirit of autumn, the blossoming beauty of the garden, and a light, playful mood. Production comes from Jenya Garmel, with support from assistant Anna, creating a setting that frames Rufino in natural ease.

Lucas wears a mix of pieces from Nanushka, Zara, Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, COS, Massimo, Calvin Klein, and Twojeys. Autumn comes forward in the editorial through layered textures that mirror the season’s tone.

Title: Autumn Garden

Model: Lucas Rufino

Agency: X Management

Stylist: Egor Telenchenko

Photographer: Arthur Iskandarov

Production: Jenya Garmel

Assistants: Anna