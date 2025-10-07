in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Lucas Rufino in Autumn Garden Exclusive

Photographer Arthur Iskandarov teams up with model Lucas Rufino for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

Lucas Rufino in Autumn Garden

Photographer Arthur Iskandarov captures model Lucas Rufino for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS, titled Autumn Garden. Styled by Egor Telenchenko, the editorial takes inspiration from the spirit of autumn, the blossoming beauty of the garden, and a light, playful mood. Production comes from Jenya Garmel, with support from assistant Anna, creating a setting that frames Rufino in natural ease.

Lucas wears a mix of pieces from Nanushka, Zara, Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, COS, Massimo, Calvin Klein, and Twojeys. Autumn comes forward in the editorial through layered textures that mirror the season’s tone.

Lucas Rufino in Autumn Garden

Lucas Rufino in Autumn Garden

Lucas Rufino in Autumn Garden

Lucas Rufino in Autumn Garden

Lucas Rufino in Autumn Garden

Title: Autumn Garden
Model: Lucas Rufino
Agency: X Management
Stylist: Egor Telenchenko
Photographer: Arthur Iskandarov
Production: Jenya Garmel
Assistants: Anna

