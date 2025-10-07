For Fall Winter 2025, Willy Chavarria introduces Exactamente, a campaign and collection that speaks directly to the evolving codes of contemporary menswear. Shot by Danielle Levitt and animated by art director Jess Cuevas, the campaign takes the form of moving portraits, living pictures that capture Chavarria’s designs in motion.

The FW25 collection pushes Chavarria’s dialogue between strength and vulnerability further than ever. Oversized tailoring, wide trousers, and dropped shoulders anchor the silhouettes, while athletic references add an unexpected ease. The designs are repeated across a diverse cast, underscoring their adaptability, clothing that transcends gender and community while holding onto a strong sense of identity.

What makes Exactamente distinctive is its cast. Friends, family, neighbors, and even a local barista step in front of Levitt’s camera, embodying the collection in ways that resist fashion’s usual distance. Inspired by Ari Versluis and Ellie Uyttenbroek’s documentary style, Chavarria turns the lens back on New York and the people who shape his universe. Each subject brings their own humor, rhythm, and individuality, ensuring the clothes feel lived in rather than staged.

Chavarria’s vision for FW25 is about movement, how garments sit on the body, how they respond to everyday gestures, and how they become part of daily life. In this way, Exactamente reinforces his commitment to menswear that feels both elevated and grounded, bridging luxury with authenticity.

The collection stands as a reminder of Chavarria’s influence on shaping a new masculinity: dramatic yet vulnerable, tailored yet free, and always rooted in community. With Exactamente, he offers a cinematic glimpse of menswear in motion, charged with identity and intimacy.