MARGARET HOWELL Spring Summer 2022 Collection

With SS22 Collection, Margaret Howell brings contemporary and relaxed looks

©Margaret Howell

Discover Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection presented with a lookbook captured by Mark Kean. For this season, designer reinterprets the brand’s heritage in a modern way, with subtle changes in colour, fabric and styling. Contemporary and relaxed looks reflect the brand’s attitude. The stars of the lookbook are models Dahan, Paris Hammond-Hagan and Quaye Dennis. In charge of styling was Beat Bolliger, with casting direction from Ben Grimes. Beauty is work of hair stylist Syd Hayes, and makeup artist Gemma Smith-Edhouse.

