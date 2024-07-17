Adidas and Juventus Unveil Space-Themed 2024/25 Home Jersey

Sportswear brand Adidas and Italian football club Juventus have collaborated to create an innovative home kit for the 2024/25 season that fuses celestial inspiration with cutting-edge design technology. Drawing on the spirit of space exploration, this kit integrates design elements reminiscent of the moon’s surface into Juventus’ classic black and white palette.

The jersey integrates a unique aesthetic twist, where traditional vertical stripes are reimagined with patterns that simulate lunar craters. This design reflects the moon’s rugged terrain and also symbolizes the club’s forward-thinking ethos and its continual quest for excellence.

The material of the jersey employs a sophisticated three-dimensional engineering process. This innovative technique involves constructing the fabric in layers, which adds depth and texture to the jersey, echoing the complex topography of the moon. Such detailed craftsmanship enhances the visual appeal while also enriching the tactile experience of the jersey.

The kit includes cutting-edge performance technologies. The player edition jerseys are equipped with adidas’ HEAT.RDY technology, designed to enhance airflow and regulate body temperature during intense play. Conversely, the fan version utilizes AEROREADY technology, focusing on moisture management to keep supporters comfortable and dry.

The new kit highlights Juventus’ ongoing commitment to pushing the limits of what can be achieved, inspired by the boundless possibilities of space travel. This theme of exploration is deeply woven into the fabric and design of the kit, encouraging both players and fans to reach for new heights.

Both versions of the kit, tailored for players and fans, are now available. The on-field version is priced at €150, while the fan version is available for €100. They can be acquired through Juventus and selected adidas retail outlets, as well as online.