Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi Collaborate on Adidas Collection

Adidas Originals introduces the highly anticipated Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi collection, marking the first-ever collaboration between the Puerto Rican music star and the legendary soccer player. This collection celebrates their unique legacies while honoring the intersection of sport, music, and cultural expression.

The collection features two of Adidas’ most iconic silhouettes—the F50 cleat and the Gazelle sneaker. The F50, closely associated with Messi’s illustrious soccer career, now comes with gold accents inspired by his achievements, while the Gazelle, a favorite of Bad Bunny, embodies street style with crocodile-embossed leather and modern updates. Each piece bears the signatures of both icons, reinforcing the collaboration’s message of unity and creative expression.

Mutual admiration plays a key role in the partnership. “Messi’s dedication to his sport reminds me of my passion for music,” said Bad Bunny. “Working with him is an honor I never dreamed of.” Messi echoed this sentiment, sharing, “Music fuels my life, and Bad Bunny is always on my playlist. This collaboration reflects our shared appreciation for creativity and excellence.”

Accompanying the launch is a campaign that celebrates fan devotion, featuring a short film where Messi and Bad Bunny read heartfelt messages from their supporters. This narrative-driven campaign captures the emotional impact the two stars have on their fans worldwide.

The collection launches on October 26, with the Gazelle available exclusively in North and South America for 180 EUR, and the F50 cleat globally for 300 EUR. Sign-ups begin October 21 via Adidas apps, with the collection available through Adidas flagship stores and select retailers.