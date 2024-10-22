Adidas Originals and Wales Bonner Present FW24 Collection

Adidas Originals and Wales Bonner reunite for their Fall Winter 2024 collection, celebrating vibrant streetwear infused with the essence of Hip Hop culture. This season, reimagined athletic staples take center stage with floral vests, shorts, and tops, alongside signature collaborative pieces such as tracksuits, hoodies, and outerwear. With every element, the collection expresses a blend of energy and sophistication, honoring the intersection of fashion and street culture.

Footwear continues to be a focal point of the collaboration, highlighted by the reintroduction of the iconic Adidas Originals Superstar. Complementing the collection are two distinctive Samba styles. The Wales Bonner Samba features crocodile-printed leather finishes in two bold variations, while the Samba Millenium debuts with contrasting crocodile-textured details at the heel, adding subtle refinement to its classic design.

The campaign, shot by renowned photographer Rennell Medrano, draws inspiration from the poetic beauty of Harlem, New York. Featuring a cast of unique characters, including professional skaters Carlisle Aikens and Kader Sylla, the campaign captures the vibrancy of Harlem’s streets.

Each visual evokes the spirit of movement and community, inviting viewers to explore the collection in an immersive, multi-layered narrative.

The Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Fall Winter 2024 collection will be available globally starting October 24, 2024. Shoppers can explore the collection on adidas.com, via Confirmed, and at select retail partners worldwide. With this release, Wales Bonner and Adidas Originals continue to push boundaries, offering a dynamic fusion of fashion, sport, and cultural heritage.

