PUMA x Ferrari Unveil Vegas-Inspired Collection

PUMA, in partnership with Scuderia Ferrari, has unveiled its latest collection, “Neon Energy,” inspired by the vibrant atmosphere of Las Vegas Boulevard. The new lineup is a celebration of the iconic Las Vegas Strip, encapsulating the energy, and electric nightlife that makes the location a global symbol of excitement.

The concept behind “Neon Energy” draws heavily from the essence of Las Vegas Boulevard, known for its flashing lights and high-spirited entertainment. PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari have worked together to craft a collection that merges the city’s bright aesthetic with modern sportswear elements. The dazzling neon lights and bustling streets are reflected in vibrant color schemes and graphic patterns that make the collection stand out. It’s about capturing the fast-paced, unpredictable nature of The Strip in a line that embraces both performance and style.

With this collection, PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari aimed to encapsulate the unique essence of Las Vegas. Bright neon color blocks and vivid patterns reflect the atmosphere of The Strip, evoking a sense of excitement and adventure.

The collection features essentials like caps, hoodies, polar fleeces, and t-shirts, alongside standout pieces such as the Velophasis sneakers. With its bold colors and dynamic shapes, the collection aims to capture the attention of anyone looking for something different. The apparel and accessories are designed for comfort and style, making them versatile enough to wear from day to night.

PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari’s latest collaboration takes sportswear to a new level, blending performance with a strong visual identity that resonates with those who seek both function and flair. By drawing inspiration from Las Vegas, the collection reimagines the thrill and excitement of The Strip in wearable form. Whether you’re a fan of motorsport or simply love bold streetwear, the Neon Energy collection brings a touch of Las Vegas’s energy wherever you go—ready to turn heads and make an impact.