PUMA x LMC Team Up for “Endless Routes” Collection

PUMA and Lost Management Cities (LMC) are back with a new collaboration titled “Endless Routes,” a collection inspired by the diverse styles of running clubs from Seoul and beyond. Infusing elements of street racing aesthetics and the freedom of nighttime running, the collection brings together outerwear, warmup gear, accessories, and footwear designed for both functionality and style.

The collection highlights innovative materials like Pertex face fabric and Primaloft insulation, particularly in the LMC x PUMA Puffer, which features custom graffiti-inspired graphics. Reversible jackets, woven pants, and co-branded hoodies and sweatpants round out the offering, along with tees featuring bold graphics such as the “PUMA Night Running Club” motif.

The footwear selection includes a fresh take on the PUMA GV Special with pre-worn details for a vintage look, as well as the PUMA x LMC Extos, which channels early-2000s running shoe styles. Both designs feature distinct logo lockups on the heel and tongue, adding an extra layer of exclusivity to the collection.

Launching on October 19, 2024, the PUMA x Lost Management Cities Endless Routes collection will be available on PUMA.com, in PUMA flagship stores, and at select retailers.