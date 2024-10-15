adidas and Patrick Mahomes have officially revealed a new Texas Tech University football uniform, making history by incorporating Mahomes’ signature “Gladiator” logo into official on-field apparel for the first time. This collaboration marks a significant moment in athlete-brand partnerships, positioning Mahomes among the select few athletes whose personal logo is showcased on team uniforms.

The new Mahomes Strategy uniform features a striking Dark Grey tackle twill, accented with metallic films and Power Red highlights. Inspired by Texas Tech’s iconic 45-degree bevel and the angular elements of Mahomes’ Gladiator iconography, the uniform integrates bold design features, including galvanized finishes on the helmet, logos, and numbers. The Texas Tech football team is set to debut the uniform on November 9, 2024, during their home game against Colorado.

Mahomes, a Texas Tech alumnus, shared his excitement about the collaboration: “Seeing my own logo on the Texas Tech uniform I put so much blood, sweat, and tears into is one of the most meaningful off-field accomplishments of my career. I want to thank the three-stripe family for giving me this one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

This collaboration further deepens the longstanding relationship between adidas and Mahomes, which began in 2019 when the quarterback supported Texas Tech basketball by covering a competitor’s logo with a handwritten adidas emblem. The Mahomes Strategy uniform is the latest in a series of innovative projects from the brand, Mahomes, and Texas Tech, all of which have continued to push boundaries in collegiate athletics and NIL agreements.

In addition to the uniform, fans can look forward to a range of other offerings from the Texas Tech x Patrick Mahomes collection, including a Dark Grey quarter-zip, fleece hoodie, and a new Ultraboost 5X colorway, all featuring Mahomes’ Gladiator logo. These items will be available starting today on adidas.com, local retailers, and online stores.

Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics at Texas Tech University, expressed the significance of the partnership: “We are proud to be the first collegiate adidas partner to utilize an athlete partner’s logo. There is no more powerful brand in sports than Patrick Mahomes, and we look forward to debuting this uniform in front of a sold-out Jones AT&T Stadium on Nov. 9.”

This unveiling follows several recent partnership milestones between adidas, Mahomes, and Texas Tech, including Mahomes’ groundbreaking NIL initiative, “Team Mahomes,” which saw six Texas Tech student-athletes signed in August. As Mahomes’ brand continues to grow within adidas, the athlete remains at the forefront of innovation in sports partnerships.

Fans can now purchase apparel from the Texas Tech x Patrick Mahomes collection, and the football team will proudly showcase the Mahomes Strategy uniform as part of Texas Tech’s rich athletic tradition.