Air Force 1 Low “Halloween” Channels Jason Voorhees

Nike gives the iconic Air Force 1 Low a spooky twist this season, merging timeless style with subtle horror elements. This all-white rendition features a perforated hockey mask design, inspired by Jason’s infamous mask from Friday the 13th.

The detail adds an eerie touch without detracting from the sneaker’s clean and minimal design—perfect for fans of understated style.

Built with premium materials, this edition retains the Air Force 1’s reputation for durability and comfort. Its lightweight feel and sleek construction make it ideal for both on-the-go activities and casual outings. Whether you’re enjoying fall festivities or just keeping it simple, the “Halloween” edition fits every occasion.

The perforated detailing on the toe box mimics Jason’s mask from Friday the 13th, blending spooky vibes with the AF1’s timeless silhouette. This playful addition gives the sneaker an edge that’s perfect for Halloween while remaining versatile enough for everyday wear.

With just the right amount of seasonal flair, this release offers more than a gimmick—it’s a thoughtful blend of nostalgia and everyday wearability. The Air Force 1 Low “Halloween” will be available for $150, releasing on October 24 at 4:00 PM.

RELATED: Nike Unveils Halloween-Themed Air Force 1 and Dunk Low