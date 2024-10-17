Nike Unveils Halloween-Themed Air Force 1 and Dunk Low

Nike is set to unveil two eerie sneaker drops just in time for Halloween: the Air Force 1 “Halloween” and the Dunk Low “Halloween.”

Both models will be available on October 24th at 4:00 PM, offering a playful blend of seasonal spirit and iconic design.

The Air Force 1 “Halloween” ($140) revamps the legendary 1982 silhouette with a sinister twist. Dressed in crimson and black, the crackled leather upper gives the sneaker an aged, haunted look. An etched skull on the toe box completes the spooky theme, as if the shoe was resurrected from a crypt. Known for its place in sneaker history as the first basketball shoe with Nike Air, the Air Force 1’s latest makeover bridges its athletic heritage with street-ready seasonal flair.

The Dunk Low “Halloween” ($130) offers a parallel take, boasting a black and green curry colorway with the same crackled leather finish and skull detailing. Designed with a lower profile, the Dunk Low preserves its roots in ’80s basketball while continuing its transformation into a streetwear essential. This version captures the spirit of the season while maintaining versatility, perfect for both festive gatherings and daily wear.

These limited-edition releases highlight Nike’s ability to merge heritage with fresh concepts, making them highly sought after for both sneakerheads and casual wearers. Be ready when they drop on October 24th, as these spooky kicks are sure to disappear quickly.