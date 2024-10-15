Nike to Re-Release Air Jordan 10 OG “Steel” in 2025

The Air Jordan 10 “Steel” is not just another retro sneaker release—it’s a time capsule that transports us back to one of the most pivotal moments in sports history. Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield and launched in 1994, this particular colorway served as a marker of Michael Jordan’s brief retirement from basketball and his imminent return to the game. While MJ was away from the court, the Air Jordan brand remained in full force, and the “Steel” 10s were part of the lineup that continued his legacy during his absence.

The clean white tumbled leather upper is accented with sleek black and gray stripes, creating a sharp, minimalist aesthetic. These details are not only decorative—they carry a narrative of Jordan’s dominance during his first 10 years in the NBA. Inscribed on the stripes are Jordan’s career achievements, reminding fans of his skill and setting the stage for what was to come when he returned to the game.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the “Steel” colorway is the toebox design, which famously disappeared in later iterations. However, for the upcoming 2025 re-release, Nike is bringing back the original design in all its glory. For purists and collectors, the reintroduction of the toebox adds an authentic touch, enhancing the nostalgia surrounding this release.

As the Fall 2025 release date for the Air Jordan 10 “Steel” approaches, excitement is mounting among sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike. With a retail price set at $200 USD, this iconic pair will likely sell out quickly. More than just a sneaker, the “Steel” Air Jordan 10 is a reminder of Jordan’s enduring legacy and the cultural impact he has had both on and off the court.