Air Jordan 12 Flu Game Set to Return in March 2025

The Air Jordan 12 Flu Game is poised to make its return in 2025, rekindling the flame of one of basketball’s most iconic sneakers. This release, rooted in history and performance, promises to deliver both nostalgia and excitement. For those who have followed the evolution of the Air Jordan 12, this comeback brings back the celebrated colorway and design while honoring the legacy of Michael Jordan’s unforgettable performance during the 1997 NBA Finals.

Design and Craftsmanship

The 2025 edition of the Air Jordan 12 Flu Game closely mirrors the original release, maintaining the classic Black and Varsity Red colorway that made the shoe a fan favorite. The upper is crafted from black tumbled leather, providing a sleek yet durable feel. The leather’s rich texture elevates the design, offering a premium look that’s synonymous with high-end craftsmanship. The mudguard, which wraps around the lower portion of the sneaker, features a distinctive lizard skin texture, adding depth and a unique tactile experience to the overall aesthetic.

SNEAKERS

The Varsity Red accents are strategically placed on the midsole, mudguard, and heel, creating a bold contrast against the black leather. This pairing of black and red represents the Chicago Bulls’ team colors. The Jumpman logo appears prominently on the tongue, accompanied by “TWO 3” branding, a tribute to Jordan’s jersey number. Additional branding on the heel includes the “JORDAN” wordmark, ensuring that the shoe remains instantly recognizable. The silver eyelets provide a touch of elegance, offering a refined contrast to the darker tones of the sneaker.

The black midsole is paired with a Varsity Red outsole, featuring a herringbone traction pattern that provides both grip and performance on the court. Carbon fiber shanks embedded in the sole ensure the shoe’s stability and responsiveness, features that speak to the Air Jordan 12’s roots as a high-performance basketball shoe.

The Performance Legacy

Michael Jordan wore the black and red AJ12 during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, a game that would forever be etched into NBA lore. Jordan was visibly ill, reportedly battling food poisoning from a questionable pizza delivered to his hotel the night before the game. Despite his condition, Jordan delivered one of the most iconic performances in sports history, scoring 38 points, pulling down 7 rebounds, and recording 5 assists in a crucial victory that helped propel the Chicago Bulls to a championship. The imagery of a fatigued Jordan, barely able to sit upright on the bench, has become synonymous with perseverance and the indomitable will to win.

In the 2025 edition, the Air Jordan 12 Flu Game captures this spirit of resilience, combining a performance-oriented design with a nod to its rich past. While the sneaker is crafted with the latest materials to ensure comfort and durability, it stays true to the original design that made the AJ12.

Release Information

The highly anticipated 2025 release of the Air Jordan 12 Flu Game is scheduled for March 1st, 2025. The sneaker will be available in full family sizing, ensuring that fans of all ages can get their hands on a piece of history. The price points are set at $200 for men’s sizes, $150 for grade school sizes, $90 for preschool sizes, and $75 for toddlers. These will be available through Nike’s SNKRS platform, Jordan Brand retailers globally, and select stores.

As part of the celebration, the shoes will be housed in a special box featuring the iconic “Nike Air” branding, a nod to the legacy of the Air Jordan line.

Legacy and Impact

Since its debut in 1997, the AJ12 has been recognized for its exceptional craftsmanship and design. The original release was followed by several retro versions, each bringing something new to the table while maintaining the core design that made the sneaker iconic. The 2003 retro remained true to the original, while the 2009 edition added suede elements and graphic details to symbolize Jordan’s illness. The 2016 retro was a return to form, with many praising it as the most faithful reproduction of the classic.

The 2025 release of the Air Jordan 12 Flu Game is a celebration of one of basketball’s most iconic moments, immortalized in a design that continues to inspire.