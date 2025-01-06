Nike KD 4 “Scoring Title” in Vibrant Thunder Colors

Nike brings back the KD 4 “Scoring Title,” celebrating Kevin Durant’s historic achievement as the youngest player to win three consecutive NBA scoring titles. First released in 2012, this bold colorway pays homage to Durant’s 2011-2012 season, capturing the energy and dominance he brought to the court.

This sneaker showcases a dynamic mix of blue and yellow, a tribute to Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder days. The upper features a commanding blue base, while vibrant yellow accents bring energy to the design, emphasizing key details like the Swoosh and strap. This interaction of colors highlights Durant’s explosive scoring prowess and on-court presence.

Intricate geometric patterns run across the upper, extending from the tongue to the sock liner and heel. These details add depth and dimension without detracting from the shoe’s streamlined silhouette. The signature ankle strap, a defining feature of the KD 4, improves both style and function, delivering a secure and comfortable fit.

The design is further elevated by bold yellow Swooshes on the sides, complementing the “Photo Blue” upper. KD’s signature logo is prominently displayed on the tongue and heel, solidifying its connection to the player’s legacy. Together, the colors and patterns create a sneaker that feels fresh while staying true to its basketball roots.

Set to retail for $130 USD, the Nike KD 4 “Scoring Title” will hit shelves on February 14. Whether you’re a longtime Durant fan or a sneaker enthusiast, this release offers nostalgia. It also provides a performance-driven addition to your collection.