PUMA x Felix the Cat Join Forces for a Playful Collaboration

PUMA collaborates with Universal Products & Experiences to introduce a limited-edition PUMA x Felix the Cat Suede, celebrating the timeless appeal of one of animation’s most beloved characters, Felix the Cat. This nostalgic collection brings Felix’s playful spirit to the forefront, blending retro charm with contemporary sneaker design to appeal to fans of both classic cartoons and streetwear culture.

The PUMA x Felix the Cat Suede reimagines the iconic PUMA Suede silhouette with a series of whimsical details that make it stand out. The upper is covered in a faux-fur texture, a nod to Felix’s feline form, and gives the sneaker a unique tactile quality. Felix makes a mischievous appearance on the tongue label, peeking out in his signature style, while additional touches like Felix’s face on the heel and themed accents on the eyelets and sole insert round out the design. The shoe also includes an extra set of fluffy laces to enhance its playful vibe and comes packaged in a custom-designed shoebox with graphic tissue paper, making it a true collector’s piece.

Available from November 9, 2024, on PUMA.com, at PUMA flagship stores, and through selected retailers, the PUMA x Felix the Cat Suede is set to capture the hearts of nostalgic sneakerheads and Felix fans alike. With its mix of comfort, style, and Felix-themed details, this collaboration brings a fun, fresh twist to an iconic silhouette, making it a must-have addition to any collection.