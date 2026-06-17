AMIRI Introduces Tournament Collection for the 2026 World Cup

AMIRI presents a limited-edition Tournament Collection created around the 2026 World Cup and its return to Los Angeles. The ten-piece range takes its cues from traditional soccer kits and places their recognizable shapes and graphics within the label’s sportswear and streetwear vocabulary. Athletic forms, knitted details and a controlled palette establish a direct link to the game.

The collection features T-shirts, jerseys, shorts, a knitted polo, a matching track set and a cap. A soccer ball completes the selection and brings the sporting reference into its most direct form. AMIRI uses these ten pieces to reinterpret familiar soccer clothing through its own materials, colors and design codes.

Sky blue runs throughout the range and connects the project with a shade closely associated with AMIRI. On selected pieces, the color develops into an ombré effect that references the California coastline and gives the collection a clear connection to Los Angeles. Black graphics provide contrast and sharpen the visual details placed throughout the garments and accessories.

The MA Monogram Quad appears through restrained jacquard applications, introducing a familiar AMIRI motif without overwhelming the athletic silhouettes. Crochet techniques bring additional texture to the collection and give the soccer-based forms a more distinctive finish.

AMIRI prints its logotype and the number 94 across the jerseys. The number refers to Mike Amiri’s graduating year and to 1994, the last year Los Angeles hosted the World Cup. Its placement also follows the numbering system traditionally used on soccer shirts, turning a personal date into a graphic element associated with the field.

This double reference connects Mike Amiri’s history with the tournament’s earlier presence in the city. The number becomes one of the collection’s defining elements and ties the jerseys directly to Los Angeles as the World Cup returns in 2026.

The jerseys and shorts offer the clearest interpretation of match uniforms. The coordinated track set continues the sporting direction through pieces associated with training and team clothing. The knitted polo, T-shirts and cap carry the same sky-blue palette, black graphics and AMIRI details into additional wardrobe categories. The soccer ball completes the range with an object created for the game itself.

AMIRI marks the 2026 World Cup with a concise release shaped by soccer attire, Los Angeles and Mike Amiri’s personal connection to the number 94. The ten pieces translate kit graphics and athletic silhouettes into the label’s established vocabulary.