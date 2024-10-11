Speed Meets Comfort in the Redesigned Nike Zoom Fly 6

The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is a best-in-class hybrid designed for both training and racing, featuring top-tier cushioning and carbon fiber innovation. With a lightweight design and Nike’s latest advancements in foam technology, this silhouette offers unbeatable comfort for daily workouts and high-energy returns for personal bests on race day.

The newest version is Nike’s fastest trainer yet, shedding at least 10% of its weight compared to previous models. It incorporates a full-length carbon fiber FlyPlate and more ZoomX foam, ensuring a powerful boost with every stride. The Nike Zoom Fly 6 will be available globally on November 1, 2024, at nike.com and select retailers.

Speed and Comfort

The Nike Zoom Fly 6 continues the brand’s legacy of delivering cutting-edge footwear with its seamless blend of training functionality and racing performance. Its design caters to long-distance runners who demand versatility from their trainers, helping them excel during intense runs and shine on race day.

One of the most notable upgrades is the shoe’s weight reduction. Weighing 10% less than its predecessor, the streamlined structure of the Zoom Fly 6 is paired with Nike’s industry-leading technology to deliver an enhanced running experience. This combination of reduced weight and improved features makes the Zoom Fly 6 a must-have for athletes looking to optimize their performance.

Cushioning and Support

The Zoom Fly 6 boasts the highest stack height in Nike’s Racing lineup, courtesy of a redesigned midsole featuring Nike’s proprietary ZoomX and SR-02 foams, coupled with a full-length carbon fiber FlyPlate. The FlyPlate enhances propulsion, ensuring smooth transitions and added flexibility during training runs. The added ZoomX foam provides exceptional energy return, making each step feel lighter and more powerful, ideal for maximizing running efficiency.

Upper Design and Outsole Updates

Nike has also redesigned the upper, featuring a two-layer woven mesh system that provides a soft, sock-like fit without compromising breathability, durability, or weight. The upper is engineered to replicate the race-day feel during training, ensuring comfort and responsiveness throughout every session. Additionally, the outsole features a new lightweight web of rubber that enhances grip, offering superior traction on various surfaces, whether training or racing.

Athlete Input

As with other models in Nike’s Racing lineup, elite athletes like Eliud Kipchoge played a pivotal role in testing and refining the Zoom Fly 6. Kipchoge, a marathon legend and key figure in Nike’s Breaking2 project, used the shoe in training across the red clay roads of Eldoret, Kenya, contributing to its final design. According to Kipchoge, the Zoom Fly 6 excels in responsiveness, cushioning, and movement from heel to forefoot, making it perfect for everyday training and race preparation.

“This is the shoe runners should choose for their workouts all week long, instead of the ‘super shoes’ some are using for their long runs and fartleks,” Kipchoge said. “The redesigned Zoom Fly performs at a high level and is very responsive, with wonderful cushioning from impact and great movement from heel to forefoot.”

Release and Availability

Nike’s Zoom Fly 6 will launch in multiple colorways on November 1, 2024, at nike.com and select retailers. In addition, a special edition colorway inspired by the red clay roads of Eldoret, where Kipchoge has trained for decades, will be released in early December.