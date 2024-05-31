Discover ZARA Athleticz Summer 2024 Collection

ZARA Athleticz has launched its new collection, tailored for runners who enjoy the diversity of urban and trail environments. This line offers a variety of apparel and accessories designed to meet the practical needs of active individuals.

The collection includes the Technical Windbreaker, made from a lightweight technical fabric, ideal for variable weather conditions. It features a high collar with an integrated hood, long sleeves with adjustable cuffs, and zippered hip pockets for secure storage. Reflective details on the sleeves and back increase visibility during low-light conditions.

For more casual workout sessions, the Jacquard Practice T-Shirt is made from a light, stretchable technical fabric that provides comfort and ease of movement. It features a round neck, short sleeves, and a contrast print on the front, complemented by a small logo at the hem.

The 2 in 1 Training Shorts are another versatile piece, constructed from a technical, lightweight fabric with interior tights for added support. They include an elastic waistband with an adjustable cord, making them suitable for a range of activities.

Footwear and accessories are well-represented in the collection. The Hiking Sandals are designed with breathable technical fabric and adjustable laces, enhanced with a sole that uses Spume Foam V2 technology for comfort and lightness. The Running Shoes follow suit with a breathable upper and a sole crafted for comfort, featuring a back pull tab and multiple eyelets for secure lacing.

The collection also offers a range of accessories, including a Paisley Print Bandana made from cotton, and the Sport Backpack, which is designed with technical fabric and multiple compartments for storage. The backpack includes a removable pocket that can serve as a separate accessory. For eye protection, the Briko® Sunglasses feature light frames, adjustable nose bridges, and offer UV/UVA protection.

Each piece in the ZARA Athleticz collection is designed to provide comfort and functionality for runners, ensuring they have the right gear for any condition while maintaining a stylish look.