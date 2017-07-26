Balmain Paris Hair Couture FW17 Starring Supermodel Jon Kortajarena

Supermodel Jon Kortajarena stars in Balmain Paris Hair Couture‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino. In charge of creative direction and hair styling was Nabil Harlow with makeup from Lauren Parsons, and production by Victoria Pavon.

