Inside Out: Alexander Weber Poses for MMSCENE Magazine March 2017 Issue
The promising up and comer Alexander Weber at Iconic Management takes the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s March 2017 edition lensed by fashion photographer Tobias Wirth. Grooming is work of Kim Keusen.
GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $22.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90
For Inside Out session stylist Fabiana Vardaro At Baiscs Berlin selected pieces from Kiomi, COS, Tiger of Sweden, Atelier NA, Stutterheim, Adidas, and Carrera. Photography assistance by Simone Galstaun. To see more of the story continue bellow:
Photographer Tobias Wirth
Stylist Fabiana Vardaro At Baiscs Berlin
Grooming Kim Keusen
Model Alexander Weber At Iconic Management
Photographer Assistant Simone Galstaun
