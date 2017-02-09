Inside Out: Alexander Weber Poses for MMSCENE Magazine March 2017 Issue

The promising up and comer Alexander Weber at Iconic Management takes the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s March 2017 edition lensed by fashion photographer Tobias Wirth. Grooming is work of Kim Keusen.

For Inside Out session stylist Fabiana Vardaro At Baiscs Berlin selected pieces from Kiomi, COS, Tiger of Sweden, Atelier NA, Stutterheim, Adidas, and Carrera. Photography assistance by Simone Galstaun. To see more of the story continue bellow:





Photographer Tobias Wirth

Stylist Fabiana Vardaro At Baiscs Berlin

Grooming Kim Keusen

Model Alexander Weber At Iconic Management

Photographer Assistant Simone Galstaun

