Top model Kit Butler takes the pages of GQ Turkey‘s Summer 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Begum Yetis. In charge of styling was Kaner Kivan, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Dior Homme, Prada, Versace, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, Gucci, and Kenzo among other. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jody Taylor, and makeup artist Victoria Todd.