MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tom Bird by Jonathan Quentin

Up and comer Tom Bird represented by 16Men stars in Like a Bird story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jonathan Quentin. In charge of styling and art direction was Marvin Latournald, with grooming from Francesco Spadaro.

For the story Tom is wearing selected pieces from Harmony, Andrea Crews, Unasteia Paris, Azzaro, Leather Crown, Tiger Of Sweden, J’ai mal a la tete, Dirk Bikkembergs, and Police. See more of the session bellow:


Pull and shorts HARMONY
Shirt ANDREA CREWS
Oversized shirt DUNASTEIA PARIS
Socks AZZARO
Shoes LEATHER CROWN

Shirt and pants HARMONY
Top TIGER OF SWEDEN

Shirt and jacket ANDREA CREWS

Jacket ANDREA CREWS
Turtleneck J’AI MAL A LA TÊTE

Jacket and shorts DIRK BIKKEMBERGS
Top TIGER OF SWEDEN
Sunglasses POLICE

Total Look HARMONY

Photographer – Jonathan Quentin www.jonathanquentin.wix.com / @jonathanqtn
Stylist and Art Direction – Marvin Latournald www.marvinlatournald.fr / @mfashionisto
Grooming – Francesco Spadaro www.francesco-spadaro.fr /@francesco.spadaro
Model – Tom Bird @ 16 MEN www.16men.com @t.ombird

