Take a behind the scenes look of E.TAUTZ autumn winter 2017/18 menswear runway show presented yesterday in London. Taking us backstage at E.Tautz latest collection is photographer THANG LV.

See more behind the scenes at London Collections Men show after the jump:



All Images © THANG LV for D’SCENE Publishing Ltd/MMSCENE. For more of Thang’s work visit thanglv.com.