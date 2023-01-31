CORNELIANI CIRCLE Fall Winter 2023 Collection by Paul Surridge

Fashion brand CORNELIANI and British designer PAUL SURRIDGE unveiled their second collaboration – CIRCLE Fall Winter 2023.24 Archetypes Capsule Collection. The sustainable collection fuses the brand codes with the present and the future of the menswear tradition, and brings refinement, authenticity and comfort. The collection features soft and stretch textures, graphic contrasts, and elegantly informal silhouettes. The handsome Dries Haseldonckx stars in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Pablo Arroyo. In charge of styling was Garth Spencer, with casting direction from Simone Bart Rocchietti. Beauty is work of hair stylist Simone Prusso.

This is a collection of savoir-faire and savoir-vivre, where new luxury means impeccable style with good taste. – Paul Surridge

“Classic fabrics like flannel, tweed, Shetland-inspired wool and brushed cotton, along with innovative technical materials, acquire new smoothness and density through a profoundly considered approach to shape. The coat is revisited with dropped shoulders and maxi raglan sleeves. The blazer is amplified to become a new caban to layer over the suit. Motifs and patterns, at times hand-painted, are mixed in easy contrasts for different perspectives of scales and textures. Quilting and padding add depth and protection, while knitwear plays with flat ribbing, dense cashmere and the finest lightweight blends.” – from Corneliani