Dwyane Wade Is the Face of Versace Eyewear

Dwyane Wade, the celebrated NBA champion, shines in his second campaign for Versace Eyewear, wearing sunglass and optical styles from the latest Men’s collection. The campaign introduces “Versace Profiles,” a new initiative that offers a more personal glimpse into the lives of the talents featured in the House’s campaigns, beginning with Wade himself.

For this campaign, captured by fashion photographer Tim El Kaim, Wade was asked to bring several personal items to the shoot and share the stories behind them. Among these items were his first NBA championship ring, a camera, and a photo of his daughter, Kaavia, highlighting the importance of family in his life.

Wade expressed his pride in being part of the Versace family and his excitement about launching his second eyewear collection. He emphasized the campaign’s personal and meaningful approach, stating, “Completing your look is all about the details, and the new collection reinforces the importance of eyewear as an outfit’s finishing touch.“

Reflecting on the impact of his first campaign with Versace, Wade shared the positive feedback and interactions he experienced. Men from various walks of life approached him, sharing their stories about wearing Versace shades and discussing how the campaign influenced their fashion choices. Wade remarked on the unexpected and fulfilling nature of these interactions, noting how the campaign not only put him on billboards but also changed how men viewed and purchased eyewear.

The Versace’s most recent eyewear collection introduces three new styles, comprising two sunglasses and one optical frame. The VE4464 sunglasses showcase a timeless flat-top rectangular frame with a double-layer construction made from recycled acetate. The hinges and distinctive Medusa head emblem are crafted from unique metal, creating a striking contrast against the vibrant color options such as red and blue. In the case of the VE4465, another sunglass style, it offers a more refined silhouette with a slim rectangular body, streamlined contours, and a flat-top profile. Crafted from double-layer recycled acetate, the VE4465 showcases a metal wraparound featuring the iconic Medusa head plaque. As the sole optical style in Versace’s latest eyewear collection, the VE3354 is a square frame constructed from recycled acetate, featuring double-layered construction with a color contrast visible on both the frame front and temple. The design incorporates metal hinges and a wraparound Medusa head plaque.