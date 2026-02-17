Ferrari SS26 Campaign Drives Through Maranello

Ferrari unveils its Spring Summer 2026 campaign with a return to Maranello, grounding its collection narrative inside the architecture of performance. Shot by Robin Galiegue, the project unfolds within the Endurance and Corse Clienti division and extends to the Fiorano circuit, tracing a movement from interior focus to open acceleration.

The campaign sharpens its attention on the Ferrari man. Interpreted by Vasko Luyckx alongside Bai Ruien, the SS26 protagonist navigates spaces defined by precision and machinery. The opening sequences situate him in white vault-like rooms where customers’ Formula 1 cars stand in suspension. The environment emphasizes stillness, discipline, and contemplation before the narrative advances into the metallic freight elevator and finally onto the circuit.

Under the direction of Creative Director Rocco Iannone, the campaign continues the story initiated on the SS26 runway. When the show concluded, a shutter revealed the Ferrari man and woman. In Maranello, that identity gains dimension. He studies the car as an engineered object, then enters the landscape of speed where form meets force.

The clothing mirrors that trajectory. Clean, vertical silhouettes reinforce aerodynamic intent. Materials respond to light with clarity, emphasizing texture and movement without distraction. The purity of cut aligns with the structural logic of the cars themselves. As the campaign progresses, the chromatic palette shifts from stark white to Ferrari red and burnt tones, intensifying the atmosphere and amplifying the connection between body and machine.

The setting inside Officina Ferrari reinforces a culture of refinement. Design advances through concentration and reduction, a principle reflected in the garments’ controlled construction. Fashion, accessories, and automotive engineering operate within a shared visual language grounded in precision and purpose.

Spring Summer 2026 positions Ferrari within the epicenter of its heritage. In Maranello, beauty does not remain static. It accelerates, calibrated through performance and defined by the discipline that shapes both clothing and car.