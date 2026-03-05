BTS Comeback Show From Seoul to Stream Worldwide on Netflix

BTS will reunite on stage for a live performance that will stream globally on Netflix on March 21. The event, titled BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, will mark the first time RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook perform together in three years.

The performance will take place at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. The square stands in front of the main gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace and will serve as the setting for the livestream. Netflix will broadcast the event worldwide, and the stream will appear within all subscription plans on the platform.

The performance will happen immediately after the release of BTS’s fifth studio album ARIRANG. The album will be released on March 20, one day before the livestream. Songs from the new record will appear in the Seoul performance.

The album includes fourteen tracks. The tracklist features “Body to Body,” “Hooligan,” “Aliens,” “FYA,” “2.0.,” “No. 29,” “SWIM,” “Merry Go Round,” “NORMAL,” “Like Animals,” “they don’t know ’bout us,” “One More Night,” “Please,” and “Into the Sun.” The song “SWIM” will serve as the lead single.

The March 21 broadcast marks the group’s return after a hiatus related to South Korea’s mandatory military service requirements. In December 2022, the members paused group activities as each enlisted for service. During this period, several members released solo music projects.

The timeline of discharges took place over two years. Jin and j-hope completed service in 2024. RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook completed service in early June 2025. SUGA completed service on June 21, 2025, becoming the final member to finish enlistment.

After reuniting, the group began work on new music that led to the creation of ARIRANG. The album release will begin a new phase of activity for the group.

Following the livestream performance, BTS will begin the ARIRANG World Tour. The tour will include 82 shows across 34 regions.

Netflix will also release a documentary titled BTS: THE RETURN on March 27. Director Bao Nguyen will direct the feature-length film with production from This Machine and HYBE. The documentary will document the creation of the ARIRANG album and the group’s return to a shared creative process.