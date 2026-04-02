LOEWE Taps Tawan and Phuwin for Songkran 2026 Campaign

Tawan “Tay” Vihokratana and Phuwin Tangsakyuen lead LOEWE Songkran 2026 campaign, shaping a narrative built around homecoming. As Thailand prepares for its traditional New Year, defined by water rituals connected to cleansing and renewal, the campaign follows a return shaped by movement, family, and shared time.

The story centers on the two talents as they trace the emotional rhythm of travel and reunion during Songkran. LOEWE builds the project around the idea of return, where travel gains meaning through time spent with those closest. The campaign unfolds through Paula’s Ibiza 2026, using the collection to frame movement and shared experience across different moments of the holiday.

The Dok Khoon charm draws from Thailand’s national flower, the Cassia fistula. Its golden-yellow blossoms signal the arrival of Songkran and carry associations with prosperity and renewal.

The charm functions as a compact holder for small essentials, designed to carry items such as a traditional Thai yadom inhaler or personal objects like AirPods. Its form connects daily use with cultural reference, positioning the object within routines shaped by habit and meaning. LOEWE releases the Dok Khoon charm exclusively in Thailand on April 1, alongside a curated selection of Paula’s Ibiza 2026 pieces that reflect the tone and atmosphere of Songkran.

Manoch Puttal narrates the campaign film. As a musician, singer-songwriter, and radio personality, he brings a voice recognized across generations. His narration follows moments of travel, return, and quiet time shared between family and friends, guiding the campaign through its central theme of homecoming.