Post Malone Leads SKIMS Men’s Fall 2025 Campaign

Post Malone fronts the new SKIMS menswear campaign, introducing a Fall 2025 collection that pushes the brand’s loungewear in a fresh direction.

The campaign brings together SKIMS’ comfort-driven design and the artist’s rugged style through the debut of Realtree® camouflage prints and new Heavyweight Fleece pieces.

Launching on August 21, the drop features the Heavyweight Fleece Jogger, Zip-Up Hoodie, and SKIMS Basics T-Shirt, alongside a limited-edition series of camo-printed underwear, tees, and fleece separates. The new Heavyweight Fleece fabrication takes center stage with a focus on warmth, structure, and a tactile finish suited for everyday wear.

Shot by Theo Wenner on a ranch in Utah, the visuals move away from SKIMS’ familiar minimal aesthetic. Instead, the imagery reflects Post Malone’s own style identity, pairing utility-driven silhouettes with the rugged feel of the countryside. His personal connection to camouflage strengthens the collaboration, as he has frequently incorporated camo into both his wardrobe and past projects.

The Realtree® partnership marks a first for SKIMS menswear, officially introducing the licensed camo pattern to the label’s expanding line. For Post Malone, the print continues a long-standing theme, following his recent collaboration with Stanley 1913 on camo-coated tumblers and flasks.

SKIMS’ Fall 2025 menswear collection arrives August 21 online and in stores, reinforcing the brand’s push into men’s apparel while channeling the artist’s distinctive influence.