SEVENTEEN’s MINGYU Leads Calvin Klein Fall 2025 Denim Line

Calvin Klein has revealed its Fall 2025 denim campaign with K-pop star MINGYU of SEVENTEEN as the face of the season. The singer and performer takes on the role once again after leading last year’s Fall 2024 campaign, returning with a lineup that channels the 90s while infusing fresh energy.

This campaign introduces denim that emphasizes Calvin Klein’s signature approach while pushing forward with new details. A standout addition this season is the CK Emblem print, a monogram treatment that covers both jeans and trucker jackets in a bold, graphic design. The emblem creates a clean finish that updates classic silhouettes with a contemporary edge, setting the tone for the collection.

The brand also revisits the 90s Straight Jean, presenting it in vintage and dark washes. These versions embrace deep indigo shades and bring texture that feels both retro and current. The straight-leg fit continues to anchor Calvin Klein denim, offering a familiar cut with refreshed finishes that align with the season’s overall direction.

For those looking for a closer fit, the Slim Jean offers a streamlined silhouette. Designed to hug the body, it pairs easily with layered basics, extending Calvin Klein’s legacy of jeans that move effortlessly between casual and elevated styling. The Carpenter Jean takes a different approach with its structured shape and workwear influence, bringing utility into the mix while keeping a polished attitude. Another core piece, the 90s Taper Jean, sharpens the outline with a more tailored fit, balancing classic proportions with modern sharpness.

The Fall 2025 denim collection is now available on Calvin Klein’s website. The campaign continues to reinforce the link between global culture and fashion, as the collaboration with MINGYU pushes Calvin Klein further into a dialogue with music and youth audiences worldwide.