NYFW Backstage: PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2018/19

Discover behind the scene action from PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2018/19 collection, presented during the New York Fashion Week.

In a galaxy not so far away… Illuminated by 800 lasers, an 18-metre wide spaceship slowly descends to earth. The door opens and out struts Irina Shayk. An ice wall shatters and a robot emerges, taking Irina by the hand. Philipp Plein’s Autumn/Winter 2018 space odyssey has begun. Barbarellas in big pastel hair-dos, metallic jumpsuits and fur ski boots go boldly forth with tough astronauts in studded biker jackets and red-stripe denim. See-through plastic Blade Runner macs, spacesuit puffer coats and mirror-panelled tracksuits orbit alongside latex trousers, goggle sunglasses and snow hoverboards. Elsewhere, cosmic catsuits, knee-high boots and teddy bear bags encrusted in crystals sparkle like bright constellations… This is a sci-fi fantasy where luxury, street-style and sportswear collide in a supernova explosion. – from Philipp Plein

