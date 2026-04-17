LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza 2026 Feels Like Heat and Salt

LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza 2026 arrives as the final collection developed by the house studio before the transition to new creative leadership. The release carries a clear sense of direction, grounded in material and atmosphere.

The campaign, photographed by Jack Pierson, sets the tone through a visual language that favors immediacy. His images shift between beach settings and interiors, moving from open air into enclosed spaces without breaking rhythm. Light drives each frame, shaping surfaces and emphasizing the physical presence of fabric against skin. Figures appear relaxed, often partially bare, placed against sand, rock, or water.

Draped silhouettes define the structure, with shirts falling loosely over trousers and layered combinations maintaining a sense of movement. The collection draws from the legacy of Paula’s boutique on Ibiza, a reference point that informs its relaxed attitude. That influence comes through in the use of basketry and crochet, which anchor the material approach.

The imagery extends this narrative through a mix of environments. Outdoor scenes point toward island life, while interiors suggest how the collection operates in an urban setting.

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A sun-driven intensity defines the atmosphere across the campaign. Paula’s Ibiza 2026 maintains that focus throughout, closing the studio chapter through material, movement, and a direct connection to its surroundings. The collection is available in stores and online.