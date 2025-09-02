A Grand Escape: Burberry Winter 2025 Campaign

Burberry Winter 2025 campaign, A Grand Escape, arrives under the direction of Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee. Photographed by Sam Rock with creative direction from Lee and artistic direction by Lane & Associates, the campaign reflects his return to the interiors and fabrics that shaped the collection. “We wanted to bring the collection to life, and to tell the story behind all those incredible textiles,” Lee noted, framing the season’s creative process.

The setting of Wolterton Hall, a Palladian estate designed by Thomas Ripley, anchors the campaign. Its drawing rooms and surrounding grounds provided the environment to show the textiles and silhouettes that defined the Winter 2025 collection. A diverse cast brings this story forward: British actor Rupert Everett appears alongside Luther Ford, known for portraying Prince Harry in The Crown, as well as models Tristan Watkins, Rubuen Bilan-Carroll and Leon Keenan.

Outerwear continues to lead the collection. Raincoats arrive in shredded viscose, corduroy, and cropped embossed leathers, while the Ellingham car coat takes on a fuller shape. Quilted jackets appear in geranium print, and scarves with oversized fringes are integrated into jackets cut from shearling and alpaca.

Tailoring expands with robes and jackets reworked into cashmere and mohair coats, complete with chunky-knit shawl collars. Silk pyjama shirts and trousers sit beneath structured layers, while velvet brocades, reminiscent of William Morris designs, are cut into equestrian-style coats and suits. Knitwear features cross-stitch detailing as a nod to historic craftsmanship. The palette draws from rich tones: tapestry brown, deer taupe, punk red, yellow, alder, and maze green. Tartan-style wool checks stand beside Burberry Check expressed through intarsia leather, underscoring a focus on fabric craft.

Menswear integrates Savile Row precision with references to the countryside. Wool and corduroy suits pair with jodhpur trousers and pleated check kilts, while brushed wool surfaces in ribbed sweaters, rollnecks, and joggers. Eveningwear draws on artisanal detail: velvet damask dresses feature gathered silhouettes, and hand-cut peacock prints create feather-like textures across gowns.

Through A Grand Escape, Burberry presents Daniel Lee’s vision for Winter 2025 across outerwear, tailoring, eveningwear, footwear, and accessories. The campaign combines the grandeur of Wolterton Hall with the strength of fabrics that informed the season, delivering a story of texture, craft, and design brought into focus.