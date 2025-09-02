in Boom Milan, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Two Management

Rouge MMSCENE Exclusive by Carlos Venegas

Our latest exclusive story presents Daniel Pascual, Marc Juncadella, Oran Cusack, San Pablo, and Sebastián Terranova captured by Carlos Venegas.

Rouge Carlos Venegas
Short: Lemachet, Boots: Stylist’s own

Photographer Carlos Venegas brings together Daniel Pascual, Marc Juncadella, Oran Cusack, San Pablo, and Sebastián Terranova for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive Rouge. The shoot turns toward stripped-down settings and expressive gestures, with styling by Carlos Venegas, Daniela Dávila, Keiko, and Soll Matallana. Hair and make-up by Laura Martín Fernández and Raul de Pedro accentuate shifts between raw natural looks and sharper contrasts. On set, Juan Guerci and Laura Roxley provided assistance.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe pulls together Maison Monsieur, Lemachet, Michael Kors, Boicot, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and Aitorgoikotxe, alongside pieces selected from the stylists’ own archive. Each look leans into clarity and texture, with sharp contrasts of bare skin, deep reds, and pale backdrops setting the tone. Body language carries the narrative, while close framing intensifies the focus on gesture, movement, and the tactile quality of fabric against skin.

Sleeve: Stylist’s own, Bottom: Levi’s

Rouge Carlos Venegas
Full look: Maison Monsieur

Rouge Carlos Venegas
Bottom: Lemachet
Underwear: Aitorgoikotxe, Jeans: Stylist’s own
Bottom: Lemachet, Coat: Michael Kors, Shoes: Stylist’s own

Rouge Carlos Venegas

Bottom: Lemachet, Socks: Calvin Klein

Rouge Carlos Venegas
Top: Boicot

Photographer: Carlos Venegas
Models: Daniel Pascual, Marc Juncadella at Dear Society Model Management, Oran Cusack at Bentō Models, San Pablo at Dear Society Model Management, Sebastián Terranova
Stylists: Carlos Venegas, Daniela Dávila, Keiko, Soll Matallana
Hair & Makeup: Laura Martín Fernández, Raul de Pedro
Assistants: Juan Guerci, Laura Roxley
Special thanks: Blend Agency

Editorialexclusivemale modelsMMSCENE STYLE

Written by Jana Kostic

