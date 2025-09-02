Rouge MMSCENE Exclusive by Carlos Venegas

Photographer Carlos Venegas brings together Daniel Pascual, Marc Juncadella, Oran Cusack, San Pablo, and Sebastián Terranova for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive Rouge. The shoot turns toward stripped-down settings and expressive gestures, with styling by Carlos Venegas, Daniela Dávila, Keiko, and Soll Matallana. Hair and make-up by Laura Martín Fernández and Raul de Pedro accentuate shifts between raw natural looks and sharper contrasts. On set, Juan Guerci and Laura Roxley provided assistance.

The wardrobe pulls together Maison Monsieur, Lemachet, Michael Kors, Boicot, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and Aitorgoikotxe, alongside pieces selected from the stylists’ own archive. Each look leans into clarity and texture, with sharp contrasts of bare skin, deep reds, and pale backdrops setting the tone. Body language carries the narrative, while close framing intensifies the focus on gesture, movement, and the tactile quality of fabric against skin.

Photographer: Carlos Venegas

Models: Daniel Pascual, Marc Juncadella at Dear Society Model Management, Oran Cusack at Bentō Models, San Pablo at Dear Society Model Management, Sebastián Terranova

Stylists: Carlos Venegas, Daniela Dávila, Keiko, Soll Matallana

Hair & Makeup: Laura Martín Fernández, Raul de Pedro

Assistants: Juan Guerci, Laura Roxley

Special thanks: Blend Agency