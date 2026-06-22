Saul Nash SS27 Examines the Male Body in Motion

Saul Nash brought STANCE to Milan Fashion Week for Spring Summer 2027, presenting the collection inside SGM Forza e Coraggio, one of Milan’s oldest sporting societies. The venue placed the clothes inside a charged athletic setting, where the designer’s long-running study of movement, masculinity and performance gained a direct physical frame.

For SS27, Nash looks at the male body through sport, pin-up imagery and gesture. He studies how men present strength, how clothing shapes posture, and how desire enters through uniforms, compression pieces and exposed skin. The result gives sportswear a sharper sensuality while keeping the technical foundation that defines his work.

The wrestling singlet provides one of the collection’s clearest codes. Nash transforms its outline into a graphic that appears on compression tops, tracing the torso with lines that suggest athletic discipline and erotic tension. The same shape also resembles markings on a sports hall floor, giving the collection a visual link to competition, training and physical contact.

Mesh knits bring another key layer to STANCE. Nash first developed this fabric direction for his 2022 International Woolmark Prize-winning collection, and here it returns with greater confidence. The breathable surface gives the clothes a tactile charge, letting the body appear through texture, stretch and openness.

Varsity references appear through striped knitted panels on bomber jackets and perforated markings on waterproof shirts. Nash uses these details to suggest school teams, locker rooms and athletic memory, then pushes them into a more adult register. The garments reveal and frame the body, creating a wardrobe that feels intimate and functional at the same time.

The collection also sharpens Nash’s approach to tailoring. A merino wool pinstripe jacket takes cues from equestrian uniforms and comes with a built-in hood. A new suit jacket uses pleats and an elasticated back, with references to fencing uniforms. Presented in Ponte Di Milano and drill, the silhouette gives formal menswear a physical response, shaped for action instead of stillness.

Fabric choices strengthen that idea. Lightweight nylon ripstop twinsets appear in pale yellow and rustic orange, with varied opacity that exposes small sections of skin. Semi-sheer track jackets and cycling shorts in super-stretch mesh and Lycra keep the body visible and active. Denim arrives with a worn-in finish, while trousers use darts that open during motion.

Nash also introduces his second footwear design with APICCAPS and TOWORKFOR, reworking the boat shoe with mesh, suede and drawstring-style lacing. The shoe extends the collection’s mix of athletic utility and menswear familiarity.

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Alongside STANCE, Nash previewed SLNSH Summer 2026, the final chapter of his lululemon collaboration. Jersey tracksuits, half zip bodysuits, printed t-shirts and waterproof jackets brought lenticular prints, lightweight layers and coastal tones into the show. Together, the mainline collection and SLNSH preview captured Nash’s sharpest proposition: menswear built around the body, its confidence, its vulnerability and its constant state of motion.