This holiday season, Maison CELINE is launching the Celine E-Foil, an electric powered surfboard that flies above a hydrofoil wing. Handmade in France, the surfboard is Made-to-Order, and only available in France.

For the campaign, pro Kite Surfer James McGrath, rides the waves wearing Celine metal frame sunglasses and Celine western shirt. James is photographed this September in Nice, France, by Maison’s Creative Director Hedi Slimane.