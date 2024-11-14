How Running Culture Shaped Today’s Streetwear

Athletic fashion has become a staple in many wardrobes, with comfortable and breathable fabrics, stylish designs, and bold patterns finding their way into everyday outfits. Thanks to its immense versatility, athleisure can quickly go from the gym to streetwear, encouraging an active lifestyle with minimal effort.

From running shoes that have transitioned into highly demanded fashion statements to tracksuits perfectly suited for a morning run or brunch with friends, the fashion world is experiencing an effortless blend of fitness and style like never before.

The Rise of Athleisure

Athleisure’s popularity soared during the global pandemic, as comfortable, athletic-inspired clothing became a staple for those spending extended periods at home. This shift blurred the lines between activewear and casual fashion, making sportswear a permanent part of daily wardrobes.

As part of this transition, running apparel, including running shoes that were once confined to the track, roads, or treadmill, effortlessly found its way into our everyday wardrobe. Known for its improved breathability, wicking properties, and lightweight material, it has since become an acceptable option for errands, brunch with friends, or even a night out.

Many popular running brands have since capitalized on this trend by recreating their high-performance gear with stylish new aesthetics. The days of utilitarian running gear are long gone, and they have since been replaced with bold colors, eye-catching designs, fashion-forward styles, and unexpected materials, turning them into visually appealing garments that don’t sacrifice the functionality we all know and love.

By expanding their approach to clothing and embracing the concept of ‘performance meets style,’ many top brands have attracted a brand new audience that values and prioritizes clothing that highlights both comfort and style.

The Streetwear Revolution

Streetwear has long been revered for its dedication to stylish, functional designs incorporating the perfect amount of rebellion. These brands are fueled by youthful energy and the desire to push the limits in the fashion world. Many of these trendy labels have begun to create their own running-inspired collections or have chosen to collaborate with legacy running brands to create fresh, new apparel lines that carry a recognizable name with a fresh new appeal.

The influx of inspired and fresh perspectives has brought about a much-needed renewed and refreshed focus on the design and technical elements of running gear, helping to expand the market and cater to a wider and more inclusive demographic.

One of the most iconic aspects of streetwear has always surrounded footwear. This strong influence has seen running shoes, which were once solely judged on their ability to cushion the foot for extended periods of time, become highly sought-after fashion statements. Many top brands have taken advantage of this by releasing limited-edition collaborations with other hyped brands or public figures, implementing cutting-edge technology and stylish designs to create must-have pieces.

The Running Trend

Social media has been credited with creating and facilitating many modern phenomena that simply didn’t exist before the rise of the internet. One such phenomenon is using platforms like Instagram to visually document workout outfits, blurring the lines between athletic performance and personal style.

Running, a popular exercise worldwide, slowly transformed from an activity purely focused on fitness into an avenue of self-expression. Runners, both professionally and casually, started using their running outfits to showcase their style and establish themselves as fashion icons in a previously untapped market.

The fusion between these two industries does contain many benefits for both sides. Many running brands that may have previously been limited to the running community itself now have the ability to access a far wider audience, particularly customers who have no connection to the running world.

At the same time, many popular streetwear brands are able to expand their customer base with a sustainable dose of functionality and innovation, thanks to advancements in technology and fabrics typically reserved for the pure athletic industry.

The Psychology of Clothing

A study conducted in 2014 revealed that clothing fit and our perceptions of our own personal fitness levels were connected. This research showed that participants were more likely to believe that athletes wearing tight-fitting sports clothing ran faster and farther than athletes wearing baggy and loose-fitting clothing. This allowed researchers to conclude that our clothes strongly influenced how we view our fitness and athletic abilities, and many clothing brands are using this to build clothing lines that elevate fashion without compromising function or comfort.

To be a runner, all you need to do is run. However, showing up on the roads and trails every day requires a certain amount of self-confidence and belief, as confidence is often viewed as life’s enabler. Many sports psychologists support this avenue of thought, concluding that professional athletes with a high level of confidence tend to feel less anxious, set high goals, work harder, feel more in control, and work better under pressure.

Finding this confidence and self-belief may not be as simple as buying a new wardrobe, but wearing the right ‘uniform’ to run and exercise in can make you feel more professional, competitive, or part of a larger community. It is important to remember that it is not a ‘one size fits all’ situation. It is often not about one uniform being faster or slower than another but more about finding the running clothes that make you feel best, allowing you to focus your attention on positive performances, healthy activity, and consistent dedication.

