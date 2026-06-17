Bang Chan and Ren Meguro Star in FENDI Baguette Campaign

FENDI brings Bang Chan and Ren Meguro into its latest Baguette campaign, which explores the connection between personal style, attitude and ownership. Photographer Bibi Borthwick captures both ambassadors with versions of the bag chosen to reflect their identities in a particular moment.

The campaign takes its name from the phrase “It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette,” a line closely associated with the design’s place in popular culture. FENDI develops that idea through personal descriptions that connect the bag with attitude, family, history and controlled chaos.

Bang Chan joins the project as a FENDI ambassador, artist, producer and leader of Stray Kids. Since the group’s 2018 debut, he has played a central role in its creative direction through the production unit 3RACHA. Stray Kids became the first act to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 with eight consecutive releases.

The group recently appeared as a headliner at New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival. Stray Kids will also headline Rock in Rio in September 2026 and appear at the upcoming STRAYCITY music festival in Latin America.

Ren Meguro also appears as a FENDI ambassador. He debuted with Snow Man in 2020 and has remained active with the group since then. Snow Man marked its fifth anniversary with THE BEST 2020-2025, released in January 2025. The album sold more than 1.395 million copies during its first week.

Meguro has also developed a prominent acting career. His performance in the 2022 television drama Silent gained wide attention, while his role in Tsuki no Michikake (Waxing and Waning) earned him the Supporting Actor Award and New Actor Award at the 46th Japan Academy Film Prize. In 2026, he appeared in Hodonaku, Owakare desu (Farewell, Before Long) and took the leading role in SAKAMOTO DAYS. He currently works in Canada on the second season of the Disney+ series SHŌGUN.

FENDI first introduced the Baguette in the late 1990s, during a period defined by minimal fashion. Its small rectangular form carried essentials beneath the arm, while vivid colors, decorative techniques and experimental materials separated it from the restrained designs of the period. The bag soon gained cult recognition and became closely connected with self-expression.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

Maria Grazia Chiuri now returns the Baguette to its original silhouette and style code 26424 for FENDI’s Fall Winter 2026.27 collection, her first for the House. FENDI will release the design worldwide on July 16, 2026.