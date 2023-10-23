Xiao Zhan and Paul Mescal for Gucci’s Horsebit 1953 Loafer

Gucci, the iconic Italian luxury brand, travels through time to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Horsebit 1953 loafer, one of its most enduring and cherished footwear designs. To mark this milestone, the brand has unveiled a campaign featuring house ambassadors, Chinese actor and singer Xiao Zhan and actor Paul Mescal, both donning the classic Gucci Horsebit loafers.

The campaign, shot by Feng Li and Heji Shin, under the creative direction of Sabato De Sarno and the artistic guidance of Riccardo Zanola, showcases the enduring appeal of the Horsebit 1953 loafer, a symbol of timeless style and sophistication.

The Gucci Horsebit loafer, as its name suggests, is adorned with a miniaturized horse bit, a double ring connected by a bar, which has become an iconic symbol of the brand. Crafted from luxurious leather and featuring a low heel, this classic design made its debut in 1953 and has since become a beloved staple in the world of fashion.

In this campaign, both Xiao Zhan and Paul Mescal effortlessly embody the essence of Gucci’s heritage and craftsmanship. Xiao Zhan, photographed by Feng Li, showcases the versatility of the Horsebit 1953 loafer by pairing them with a range of stylish tops and trousers in dark green, brown, and black variations. His looks exude sophistication and a timeless sense of fashion.

On the other hand, Paul Mescal, lensed by Heji Shin, brings his own unique charm to the campaign. He displays the adaptability of the Horsebit loafer by effortlessly transitioning between poses and outfits, demonstrating how this classic piece can seamlessly fit into various styles and looks.

This campaign follows a series of successful campaigns that have highlighted Gucci’s heritage accessories, including the Jackie 1961, Horsebit 1955, and Bamboo 1947 bags.

The Gucci Horsebit 1953 loafer campaign featuring Xiao Zhan and Paul Mescal pays homage to a timeless classic. It reminds us that great design knows no bounds of time and can effortlessly transcend decades, making it as relevant and stylish today as it was in 1953.

This campaign not only celebrates the legacy of the Horsebit loafer but also showcases the enduring partnership between Gucci and these two remarkable talents, Xiao Zhan and Paul Mescal, who bring their own charisma to this iconic brand.