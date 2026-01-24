KENZO Fall-Winter 2026: Godwin Alwell Okereuku, Nicola Macchi and Jia Changle

Nigo tapped three rising faces to anchor the KENZO Fall-Winter 2026 lookbook: Nigerian model Godwin Alwell Okereuku, Italian-Japanese talent Nicola Macchi, and Chinese newcomer Jia Changle. Shot by Linus Morales inside Kenzo Takada’s former Paris residence, the campaign captures the trio navigating the collection’s cross-cultural dialogue with distinct presence and ease.

Godwin Alwell Okereuku

The Nigerian model has been building momentum since his discovery by Beth Model Management Africa in Lagos, the continent’s largest and most successful modeling agency founded by Elizabeth Isiorho in 2004. Now represented across four continents by ONE Management (New York), Elite Paris, Elite Milan, Elite London, Elite Spain (Barcelona), and A Management (Hamburg), Okereuku has established himself as a consistent presence on European runways.

Standing at 189 cm (6’2½”), Okereuku brings a commanding physicality to the KENZO lookbook while maintaining the relaxed energy that defines Nigo’s vision for the collection. His approach to modeling reflects a focused professionalism paired with natural charisma. “My ability to put a smile on one’s face irrespective of the condition on the ground,” he noted in an earlier interview about his defining characteristics, alongside his “sense of quality fashion” and dedication to his craft.

Born in Oyigbo, Rivers State, Nigeria, Okereuku represents the growing pipeline of African talent reshaping the global fashion landscape. His trajectory from Lagos to the major fashion capitals exemplifies the international reach that agencies like Beth Model Management Africa have cultivated over two decades.

Nicola Macchi

The 20-year-old Paris-based model brings a different energy to the lookbook. Born to Italian and Japanese parents, Macchi’s multicultural background aligns naturally with KENZO’s founding ethos of blending Eastern and Western aesthetics. Represented by GARÇONS BY GERVAIS in Paris and CREW Model Management in Milan, he was scouted by agent Gervais while walking with his family in Paris.

At 187 cm (6’1½”), Macchi has become a Saint Laurent staple since entering the industry two years ago, appearing in campaigns and runway shows that have established his profile among the new generation of male models. His booking for the KENZO lookbook continues a trajectory that has included Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Études.

Beyond modeling, Macchi studies engineering in Paris and speaks five languages, a detail that speaks to the intellectual curiosity he brings to his work. When asked about changes he’d like to see in the world, he cited the need to “handle AI and its progress with more caution,” a response that reflects a thoughtful engagement with contemporary issues.

Jia Changle

Chinese model Jia Changle (贾长乐) rounds out the lookbook’s casting. The emerging talent first gained recognition at the 2022 IMC Shanghai International Model Competition, where he placed third in the men’s division. His inclusion in the KENZO Fall-Winter 2026 campaign marks a significant step in his international career, positioning him alongside established faces on one of Paris Fashion Week’s most anticipated presentations.

Jia’s presence in the lookbook reinforces KENZO’s ongoing commitment to casting that reflects its cross-cultural DNA. As a house founded by a Japanese designer in Paris and now helmed by another Japanese creative, the inclusion of Chinese talent alongside Nigerian and Italian-Japanese models speaks to the global conversation Nigo continues to cultivate.

The Collection Context

For Fall-Winter 2026, Nigo staged the presentation at Kenzo Takada’s former residence, a wooden house hidden in the Bastille neighborhood surrounded by bamboo, juniper, cherry trees, and a koi carp pond. Built between 1988 and 1993, the space was conceived as an “oasis home,” partially inspired by Takada’s father’s tea house in Himeji, Japan.

“Kenzo represents freedom, color, and joy,” Nigo stated in the collection notes. “I want people to feel the same way when wearing these clothes. It’s my homage to our founder, Kenzo Takada. With Fall 2026 we are going back home, back to the beginning.”

The collection operates as a dialogue between French and Japanese aesthetics, with Americana, Italian tailoring, and Chinese ‘pankou’ detailing adding further layers. Okereuku, Macchi, and Jia each navigate this cultural mixing with distinct approaches, bringing individual presence to the collection’s varied silhouettes.

Archival References and New Signatures

The three models showcase key pieces that define the season. Original KENZO labels, silhouettes, and patterns are reintroduced throughout, including the tiger motif from 1980s Kenzo Jungle and the letter ‘K’ drawn from the archives. Embroidered organza skirts from Spring Summer 1994 are revisited and extrapolated, their floral patterns carried across jackets and shoes.

Two-tone neo tailoring makes a return, revisiting 1990s archival silhouettes. The palette draws from soft 1970s shades inspired by images taken during Kenzo’s early years in Paris, alongside strong blues, sartorial grays, vivid yellow, and bold red. A new house signature, the Kenzogram, appears across denim, nylon, jersey, knit, and belts.

Footwear ranges from lace-up work boots with steel toe cap detailing to embroidered ballet flats and a new flat lace-up combining elements of the ballerina and derby loafer. The 1986 Kite bag returns in exact replica form, morphing into new expressions in contrasted colorblock leather.

Discover more of the collection in our gallery:

Credits

The lookbook was styled by Marq Rise, with makeup by Anthony Preel and hair by Ramona Eschbach. Music by Ryuichi Sakamoto accompanied the presentation video directed by Pablo Tapia Plá.

KENZO Fall-Winter 2026 was presented on Wednesday, January 21st, 2026, during Paris Fashion Week. Discover the women’s looks on DSCENE Magazine.