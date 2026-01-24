Chol Mabior, Tijs Van Der Gun & More Star in Lanvin AW26 Lookbook

Lanvin marks a historic milestone today with the release of its Autumn Winter 2026 menswear lookbook, celebrating 100 years since Jeanne Lanvin established the first menswear offering from a Parisian couture house. Artistic Director Peter Copping assembled a cast of five models to embody the collection’s “Homme du Monde” concept, each bringing distinct presence to the Venetian-inspired wardrobe. Photographed by Marie Deteneuille and styled by Joe McKenna, the lookbook was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week.

Chol Mabior

The South Sudanese model continues his remarkable run this season, adding Lanvin to a Paris Fashion Week schedule that already includes Prada, Rick Owens, Kolor, Nahmias, and Songzio. Mabior, who walked Lanvin’s S/S 26 show earlier this year, has become a fixture at the house. His recent credits read like a who’s who of menswear: 59 shows logged on Models.com, editorial work for The Blend Magazine, and a Yuima Nakazato Haute Couture appearance. With 35.9K Instagram followers and 82.7K on TikTok, he’s building audience beyond the runway.

Represented by Crawford Models in New York, Premium Models in Paris, Brave Model Management in Milan, Models 1 in London, Two Management in Barcelona and Germany, and Up North Management.

Tijs Van Der Gun

The Dutch model brings editorial credibility to the Lanvin cast, having recently covered Self Service #63 and appeared in campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent at Mytheresa. His resume includes shows for Maison Margiela, Rick Owens, Saint Laurent, Hed Mayner, and Jordanluca. Van Der Gun also shot the Homme Plissé Issey Miyake F/W 25 lookbook and the Our Legacy F/W 26 lookbook, making him a natural fit for Copping’s heritage-meets-modernity vision.

Represented by Platform Agency in Amsterdam and Madrid, and Donna Models in Tokyo.

Siegfried Blanche

The Paris-based model is having a breakout season. This week alone, Blanche has walked for Prada, Nahmias, Solid Homme, Yoke, and Soshiotsuki. His editorial work includes recent shoots for GQ and Behind the Blinds, plus runway appearances at Onitsuka Tiger and Institution by Galib Gassanoff during S/S 26. Still building his profile with under 1K Instagram followers, Blanche represents the fresh face energy Copping sought for the centenary campaign.

Represented by Garçons by Gervais in Paris.

Santa Valentina

The Italian model adds gender-fluid dimension to the Lanvin cast, reflecting the house’s philosophy that “le chic ultime bears no gender.” Valentina’s credits include the Phoebe Philo Summer 2025 campaign shot by Talia Chetrit, shows for MM6 Maison Margiela, Giuseppe di Morabito, Cecilie Bahnsen, Niccolò Pasqualetti, and Matières Fécales, plus editorial work for Flair Germany and Wonderland China.

Represented by Monster Management in Paris and Milan, Boundary London, and POSE!Mgmt.

Cao Chang

The Chinese model rounds out the international cast, bringing Asian market presence to the campaign. Chang walked AMI and Lemaire during this Paris Fashion Week, following a 2025 that included Paul Smith in Tokyo, AMI, EGONlab, Pronounce, Qasimi, and HUMMEL 00. His breakout moment came with Balenciaga’s Resort 2025 show in Shanghai. Most recently, he appeared in the Generation Gucci lookbook.

Represented by VNY Models in New York, Independent Model Management in Milan, and Tomorrow Tokyo. Mother agency: AM Models in China.

The Collection

Copping’s centenary collection draws from a journey Jeanne Lanvin undertook to Venice in the 1920s, translating the city’s contradicting textures and accumulated grandeur into contemporary menswear. Gray flannel, the emblematic fabric of Lanvin menswear since 1926, appears alongside jewel tones of amethyst and absinthe. Figured Venetian fabrics from Jeanne Lanvin’s personal textile collection have been reproduced by their original suppliers, Tessitura Luigi Bevilacqua, and cut into modern jeans and worker jackets. Fortuny Plissé becomes eased tuxedo trousers, while animalier prints translate to sportswear shapes and shearling.

The lookbook was shot in a presentation space near Parc Monceau, featuring archival décor and objects from Jeanne Lanvin’s office, including Armand-Albert Rateau furniture.

Photography: Marie Deteneuille Styling: Joe McKenna Hair: Tom Wright Make-up: Marie Duhart Manicure: Anaïs Cordevant

