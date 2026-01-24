Inside Charles Jeffrey Loverboy’s Fall Winter 2026 Casting

Charles Jeffrey has always cast from community rather than convention. For his Fall Winter 2026 collection, titled Thistle, the Scottish designer assembled a tight cast of eight models, described in his notes as “friends and new friends,” to inhabit the pagan-punk environment he constructed at Dover Street Market Paris. The presentation, staged today as a live happening with performances by Amsterdam post-punk trio Baby’s Berserk, marked a return to the immersive, hierarchy-free energy of the original Loverboy club nights that launched Jeffrey’s career over a decade ago.

The British model, represented by Present Model Management in London, anchors the Loverboy cast. Sharples has become a fixture in London’s independent fashion scene, with his angular features and ease in avant-garde clothing making him a natural fit for Jeffrey’s layered, maximalist aesthetic. His presence in the Thistle presentation continues a relationship between Present and Loverboy that reflects the shared values of both: community-driven, creatively uncompromising, and rooted in London’s queer and club cultures.

Another Present model, Derdak brings kinetic energy to the Loverboy cast. His ability to move through space with intention rather than mere walking aligns with Jeffrey’s conception of the presentation as a happening rather than a traditional show. Movement Director Kate Coyne worked with the cast to ensure the clothes were experienced in motion, disheveling and transforming as the night progressed, exactly as Jeffrey intended.

Lewins, signed to W MGMT, adds editorial credibility to the casting. His work spans commercial and editorial contexts, but it’s in the experimental space that he thrives. For Thistle, Lewins embodied Jeffrey’s philosophy of accumulation: tartans clashing, sleeves tied as sashes, knits stacked from mushroom spots to apple-green Fair Isle. The collection’s Frankenstein tailoring, where one jacket melds with another to create unprecedented silhouettes, found a willing collaborator in Lewins’ frame.

Signed to Menace Management, William represents the newer generation of faces entering Jeffrey’s orbit. Menace, known for championing unconventional beauty and personality-driven casting, shares Loverboy’s rejection of industry norms. William’s inclusion signals Jeffrey’s ongoing commitment to discovering and platforming emerging talent alongside established collaborators.

Maas, also with Present, brings the collection’s gender-fluid philosophy to life. Jeffrey has always rejected binary distinctions in his work, and Thistle continues this tradition with silhouettes that move between traditionally masculine and feminine codes. Hot hourglass shapes meet ruffled dresses and 80s cuts, all worn with the same defiant energy regardless of who’s wearing them.

Another Present face, Cary adds to the agency’s dominant presence in the casting. Her inclusion reflects Jeffrey’s long-standing relationship with the agency, which has supported Loverboy since its early days showing as part of Fashion East and Topman’s MAN platform. The presentation’s immersive, communal design meant models weren’t walking a runway but moving through space, interacting with the hand-painted fabrics Jeffrey created himself in a giant scenic paint frame outside London.

Kaminskaite, represented simply as MGMT in the credits, rounds out the female casting. Her presence in the pagan-punk environment Jeffrey constructed speaks to the collection’s themes of resilience and unexpected strength, drawn from the Scottish legend of the thistle that pierced Viking soldiers’ feet and saved a sleeping camp.

Kahlhamer completes the cast, her inclusion reflecting Jeffrey’s preference for personality and presence over conventional model metrics. The Thistle presentation demanded performers who could inhabit the clothes as they were meant to be worn: layered, accumulated, eventually disheveled. “We know that everything can change in a heartbeat,” Jeffrey writes, “that our outfits will peel and dishevel as a night gets long, that we’ll tear our gowns and live with it.”

The Collection

Jeffrey grounds Thistle in Scottish mythology, specifically the legend of Viking soldiers whose barefoot stealth was shattered by the sharp, defensive plant that would become Scotland’s national flower. The designer uses this symbol of resilience and unexpected strength to frame a collection built on radical accumulation and queer resistance.

Tartans clash deliberately throughout, sleeves tie as sashes, and every incarnation of Loverboy is layered in what Jeffrey calls “carefully curated mess.” The Frankenstein tailoring approach produces oversized, spliced suits where one jacket melds with another. Beanies are dissected and reassembled. Textures multiply: bobbly crochet, soft moss, worn denim, slouch leather.

The presentation at Dover Street Market Paris, staged with live music from Baby’s Berserk, echoed the energy of the original Loverboy club nights Jeffrey began at Vogue Fabrics in Dalston in 2014. “The formula is: Laughter, Refusal, Care, Mess,” Jeffrey writes. “It’s present in everything.”

Lookbook Credits

Creative Director: Charles Jeffrey Art Director: Alice Lees Stylist: Anders Sølvsten Thomsen Photographer: Oli Kearon Hair: Charles Stanley Makeup: Mari Kuno Casting: Max Kallio Movement Director: Kate Coyne

Presentation Credits

Creative Director: Charles Jeffrey Movement Director: Jordan Robson Stylist: Anders Sølvsten Thomsen Set Design: Valentine Auge Photography: Jasa Muller, Tyler Matthew Over Video: Timothée Courau Key Hair: Charles Stanley, Emma Jones, Giuseppe Stelitano Key MUA: Terry Barber (MAC)

Live Performance: Baby’s Berserk (Eva Wijnbergen, Mano Hollestelle, Lieselot Elzinga)

