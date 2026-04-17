ZEGNA Frames Its Italian Summer 2026 with Mads Mikkelsen

ZEGNA places Mads Mikkelsen at the center of its Summer 2026 campaign at Lake Maggiore, where the story unfolds along the edge of the Italian Alps near Oasi Zegna, a 100 square kilometer natural territory restored by founder Ermenegildo Zegna. The setting establishes the pace of the season, shaped by a landscape the Zegna family has returned to for generations. The rhythm of daily life, tied to the lake and surrounding mountains, guides both the imagery and the collection.

Mikkelsen moves across the shores of Lake Maggiore in Piedmont, where the environment defines the tone of each image. The campaign focuses on a direct reading of the Italian summer, grounded in calm surroundings and a steady tempo.

Movement across the lake takes place aboard the Zegna family’s Riva Aquarama, a 1960s motorboat designed by Carlo Riva. Long linked to summers spent on Lake Maggiore, the boat reflects a shared approach between Riva and ZEGNA, where design, function, and material align with precision.

The collection develops through relaxed silhouettes constructed from lightweight fabrics. The Oasi Lino line forms a central part of the offering, produced from European-grown flax fibers with full traceability, grounding the garments in their origin.

ZEGNA shapes the collection through a mix of cashmere, linen, and cotton, forming garments suited to both daytime heat and cooler evenings. The Mocassin loafer returns as a key element, reinforcing the house’s direction in footwear. Color follows the natural surroundings, with pine green, taupe, and luminous white drawn from the shifting light of Lake Maggiore.

ZEGNA Summer 2026 holds a clear direction shaped by place, material, and daily rhythm. The collection carries this approach through each element, forming a precise expression of the season grounded in its environment.