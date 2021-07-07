LOUIS VUITTON Fall Winter 2021.22 Spin-Off Collection by Virgil Abloh

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Fall Winter 2021.22 Spin-Off Collection presented with a fashion film starring the brand ambassadors and k-pop icons BTS directed by Jeon Go-woon, on July 7th, in Seoul. Designer Virgil Abloh created 34 new looks for the 41 look collection that echoes the brand’s FW21 ‘The Voyage’ collection. The collection explores diversity, inclusivity and unity. BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are wearing seven looks originally presented as part of ‘The Voyage’ collection.

“The spin-of show echoes ‘The Voyage’ format initiated by Virgil Abloh in 2020, wherein collections and shows travel to the destinations of Louis Vuitton’s global community, meeting clients in their own parts of the world. Throughout ‘The Voyage’ – which transcend traditional seasonality – collections transform in exchanges across cultures and nations, observing the core values of diversity, inclusivity and unity key to the practice of Virgil Abloh. ‘The Voyage’ additionally lends itself the multi-faceted ‘Upcycling Initiative’ launched for Louis Vuitton men’s collections in 2020.” – from Louis Vuitton