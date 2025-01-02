Nike Basketball celebrates the Lunar New Year and honors Kobe Bryant’s enduring legacy with the Kobe 5 Protro “Year of the Mamba.” This special edition combines Bryant’s iconic “Mamba Mentality” with the vibrant traditions of the Year of the Snake.

The “Eggplant” colorway dominates the sneaker’s upper, featuring rich purple tones contrasted by black detailing. A golden snake motif, symbolic of the Lunar New Year and Bryant’s nickname, elegantly wraps around the lateral Swoosh, adding a bold and meaningful touch to the design. This striking mix of colors and patterns gives the sneaker a regal yet fierce aesthetic, perfectly embodying the essence of Bryant’s legacy.

Performance-wise, the Kobe 5 Protro maintains its reputation as a court-ready sneaker. The Protro model enhances the original Kobe 5 with modernized technology, offering lightweight construction, responsive cushioning, and durable support for athletes and collectors alike. With the addition of its unique design elements, the “Year of the Mamba” iteration is a functional choice for basketball players and a standout piece for sneaker enthusiasts.

This latest release aligns with the beginning of the Year of the Snake on the Lunar calendar, dropping just in time to usher in the festivities. Whether you’re hitting the court or adding to your collection, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year of the Mamba” stands out as both a tribute to Bryant’s legacy and a celebration of cultural symbolism.

Look out for the pair arriving on January 9, 2025, via Nike SNKRS and select retailers at $200 USD. Don’t miss the chance to own this dynamic blend of performance, style, and cultural homage.

Model: Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Year of the Mamba”

Colorway: Eggplant/Black/Metallic Gold

SKU: IB4481-500

Price: $200 USD

Release Date: January 9, 2025

Available At: Nike SNKRS and select retailers