100 Thieves and adidas Originals Launch a New Collection

With their latest collaboration, adidas Originals and 100 Thieves present a striking fusion of esports nostalgia and contemporary streetwear with their second joint collection. Following the success of their head-to-toe release earlier this year, this new drop continues to highlight bold aesthetics while emphasizing versatility and comfort.

Central to this collection is the long-sleeve jersey, paying homage to the early days of esports apparel, when motocross-inspired designs reigned supreme. Complementing this nostalgic reference, accessories like graphic flame-adorned socks, a matching cap, and a co-branded crossbody bag elevate the signature look with a sleek, street-ready appeal. Both functional and fashionable, the apparel lineup also features a heavyweight hooded jacket and carpenter-style pants in all black, offering a blend of workwear practicality and modern flair.

The star of the collection is undoubtedly the Palos Hills sneaker, a new silhouette co-created by adidas Originals and 100 Thieves. This updated archival design integrates unique details, such as the 100 Thieves script logo on the tongue, further solidifying the collaboration’s commitment to innovative design.

In addition to the garments and footwear, this collection offers a rare, limited-edition zine – a 16-page creation inspired by early 2000s Japanese streetwear culture. Featuring 100 Thieves content creator Vinnie Hacker and manga-style illustrations by GOODNEWSFORBADGUYS, the zine adds an artistic layer to the collaboration, marking it as more than just another drop, but a full cultural moment.

Set for release on November 2nd on 100thieves.com, followed by a global launch on November 6th via adidas.com and select retailers, this collection promises to resonate with both esports enthusiasts and fashion-forward consumers alike.