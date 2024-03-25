Supreme x MM6 Maison Margiela Spring 24 Collection

Supreme and MM6 Maison Margiela‘s Spring 2024 collaboration blends the avant-garde elements of high fashion with the boldness of streetwear. Supreme contributes its recognisable, edgy sensibility, which has its origins in New York’s skate and street cultures. Conversely, MM6 carries on Martin Margiela’s tradition by adhering to an unusual approach to everyday wear and deconstructing clothing.

The varied range of clothing and accessories in the Spring 2024 collection appeals to a broad market. Work jackets, washed cotton suits, and vests evoke a more grounded, street-ready vibe, while faux fur coats and varsity jackets appeal to a more upscale style. It features streetwear including painter trousers, shorts, hooded sweatshirts and tee shirts, as well as statement pieces like a wallet, skateboard and wig.

This partnership is noteworthy because of what it stands for in the larger context of fashion. Through the marriage of MM6 Maison Margiela’s avant-garde design with Supreme’s ‘street cred’, this cooperation subverts the conventional borders and hierarchies of the fashion business. It represents the increasing trend of fusing streetwear with high fashion, recognising the impact and significance of urban culture on the development of contemporary fashion.

